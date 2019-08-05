IJump offers fun and exercise before children head back to school

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- As families prepare to head back to school, IJump in Tyler is offering last-minute summer fun to get kids active and engaged.

Located just off of Old Jacksonville Highway, the indoor trampoline park also has ball pits, a rock wall and a full-sized ninja course.

IJump offers camps over the summer for kids to take part in as well as daily hours for families to come in as well.

Staff and campers say the facility helps children to stay active and social while getting in some exercise.

“So one benefit is activity,” says Todd Sceroler, a manager at IJump. “A lot of kids are on their phone watching youtube. This gets them out, gets their blood flowing and gets them going.”

While the kids are letting their energy out, they also have the chance to be social and make friends.

Parents with small children can take them during the peewee hours to play safely, those hours as listed on their website.