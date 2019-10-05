If you’re missing an elk, Gregg County Sheriff’s Office can help with that

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Well, here’s something you don’t see everyday. At least not in East Texas.

The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office got a call recently about a stray animal in the roadway at Hwy 322 and FM 349.

That part’s not unusual. East Texas law enforcement get calls about stray or wandering animals quite frequently. Cattle, horses, dogs – all the usual animals.

What deputies found this time, though, was a most unusual animal.

An elk.

A lone, stray elk. On an East Texas roadway.

We just don’t see elk in these parts. The animals are far more common in mountainous regions, and while we love our hills here, mountains they are not.

Deputies eventually “persuaded” (their words, not ours) the critter to leave the roadway and return to a wooded area.

They’re also asking anyone who might have an elk that’s gone missing to give GCSO a call.