Iconic rocker David Bowie dies at 69

British rockstar David Bowie passed away on Sunday after an 18 month battle with cancer.
According to his official Facebook page, Bowie, also known by his alter ego “Ziggy Stardust,” was surrounded by his family when he died.
“While many of you will share in this loss, we ask that you respect the family’s privacy during their time of grief,” a statement on his social media page read.
Bowie’s biggest hits included “Under Pressure,” “Heroes,” “Space Oddity” and “Let’s Dance.”
Bowie was 69.
“I don’t know where I’m going from here, but I promise it won’t be boring.”-David Bowie