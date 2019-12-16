ICE used Oakland Airport to deport thousands of undocumented immigrants

OAKLAND (KRON) – Immigration and Customs Enforcement is responding after a new report surfaced alleging ICE officers chartered flights out of Oakland International Airport to deport undocumented immigrants.

ICE has confirmed with KRON4 that it discontinued using chartered flights for “enforcement and removal operations out of Oakland” as of October 2018.

“As for future flights, we coordinate on a flight-by-flight basis,” ICE spokesman Paul Prince said. “Commercial flights are used now, depending on where the individual is going.”

The report alleged that thousands of undocumented immigrants were deported through the Oakland airport over an 8-year period.

Oakland airport officials confirmed “the privately chartered flights out of Oakland have stopped” and that they are “actively reviewing the situation.”

Officials said they are looking into alternatives “in case the flights resume.”

The office of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf released the following statement in response: The Mayor’s office is reviewing this matter as it is of great interest to the Mayor and our Oakland values. We need to understand if this violated Oakland’s sanctuary city policy before we can address it.”

KRON4 also reached out to San Francisco International Airport, which said it “wasn’t aware of any chartered ICE flights from SFO.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.