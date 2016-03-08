Ian Desmond: 2016 Rangers X-Factor

If you’re looking for an X-Factor on this year’s Texas Rangers roster, look no further than Ian Desmond.



Desmond was signed late in February to fill a need in left field.



A lifelong infielder, Desmond is making a transition.



“When you have someone that, one, wants to do it and, two, is athletic and does things as easily as he does, I’m not worried,” says Rangers General Manager Jon Daniels. “He’s looked tremendous out in drills, and it’s come easy to him so far early in games.”



“He’s got the desire to be great at it,” says Rangers Manager Jeff Banister. “I think the learning curve is short because he has a high baseball IQ. And he has the athleticism to go along with it.”



Few are questing Desmond’s ability at the plate. He’s a career .264 hitter with 110 home runs.



“Every position has its challenges,” Desmond says. “There’s a lot of stuff I’m trying to absorb and learn, and I’ve reached out to people in other organizations. I’ve reached out to people that aren’t playing anymore. I’m trying to tap into everything I can. I’m certainly not afraid to say I don’t know what I’m doing.”



He knows what he’s doing. He’s joined a team which won 88 games and an AL West title a year ago and has a chance to win the World Series in 2016.