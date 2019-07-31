I SCREAM, YOU SCREAM: French’s presents mustard ice cream

LOS ANGELES, California (KETK) – Was anyone really screaming for this?

To celebrate National Mustard Day (the first Saturday of August), French’s, the company best known for mustard, is giving us … wait for it … mustard ice cream.

No, really. The people who give us that bright yellow mustard are now giving us bright yellow mustard ice cream.

Well, they’re giving it to people in California and New York City.

The company has teamed up with LA-based ice cream company Coolhaus to create the ice cream and will make it available for a limited time-only starting Aug. 1 in Los Angeles and New York City.

Mustard Ice Cream is available at Coolhaus’ location in Culver City, California, from Aug. 2-4 and Aug. 9-11. French’s Mustard Ice Cream truck will be hitting the streets of New York City on Aug. 1 and 2 before making its way out to the Hamptons on Aug. 3.

Coolhaus will hand out cups of the ice cream with salty-sweet pretzel cookies from ice cream trucks in the LA and NYC area.

So, what about those of us not in either city who may want to give this, eh, treat a try? Never you fear, French’s has got you covered.

The company has a recipe for co-churn mustard ice cream on its website. There’s even a recipe for pretzel brittle.

Of course the internet had to weigh in. Some folks were just outright horrified by the very notion of mustard ice cream.

French's mustard ice cream is a great idea … for me to poupon! — Eggman (@iamzeeeggman) July 31, 2019

The hell is wrong with y’all https://t.co/nAi2c9lgla — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) July 31, 2019

But some brave souls actually tried it, and were pleasantly surprised.

French's Mustard Ice Cream exists and it is a delicious monstrosity https://t.co/ACHLGatV5Y pic.twitter.com/iipNaaSrgN — Yahoo Lifestyle (@yahoolifestyle) July 31, 2019

French's Made Mustard Ice Cream And It Tastes Like…Bubblegum And Cotton Candy? https://t.co/TZn4gusZ3g — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) July 31, 2019

I didn’t hate it pic.twitter.com/CKy7zhywiS — Shay Spence (@chezspence) July 31, 2019

So what do you think? Should we be screaming for this, or should we be screaming at this? Is this something you think you could try?

And for those of you who love your mustard but want a perhaps less … innovative … way to celebrate National Mustard Day, you can always hit up the National Mustard Museum in Middleton, Wisconsin.

But if you do decide to try the ice cream, let us know how it tastes. This could be a whole new addition to the backyard barbecue menu.