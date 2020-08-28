Hurricane evacuees seek refuge in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Hours before Hurricane Laura touched land. Texas coastal cities boarded up and many residents left their hometowns.

Nick Colbert is a resident from Orange, Texas and he and his family traveled to Tyler.

“We know how it is, it flooded during Ike and it flooded during Harvey, so we don’t want to take any chances. When we know there’s a storm coming, we just pack up and we leave,” Colbert said.

Colbert an his family were lucky they left.

Orange and Beaumont saw devastating damage.

“We are just waiting to see. When we get back, we’ll find out if our house is okay or not,” Colbert said.

Many people fled to Tyler for refuge, because they were worried this hurricane would be similar to Katrina.

Sharon Cooper lives in Fort Naches, which is 15 minutes outside of Beaumont.

“Ike hit the city so bad, it flooded it to the rooftops,” Cooper said.

Cooper left her home, hoping to avoid that same experience again.

“(The) best thing to do is get out,” Cooper said.