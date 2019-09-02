Hurricane Dorian downgraded to Category 4 after pummeling the Bahamas

Tyler, Texas (KETK) – Hurricane Dorian has been downgraded to a Category 4 storm, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The system is barely crawling at 1 MPH towards the west and is currently pummeling the Bahamas.

Grand Bahama Island continues to experience catastrophic winds and storm surge, according to the NHC.

Here's what Category 5 #HurricaneDorian looked like through the night skies early this morning, courtesy of the Suomi NPP satellite. For updates on this extremely dangerous #hurricane: @NHC_Atlantic #Bahamas #GrandBahamaIsland #Abacos pic.twitter.com/0dVZM6Gy5C — NOAA Satellites PA (@NOAASatellitePA) September 2, 2019

Dorian is the strongest hurricane to ever hit the Bahamas and has the second-highest wind speed for any Atlantic hurricane at 185 MPH.

It has already claimed its first life after an 8-year-old boy was reported to have drowned in rising waters. His sister is still missing.

The storm is expected to turn north over the next couple of days, but when that turn occurs will make all the difference for the east coast, particularly Florida.

Hurricane Allan in 1980 experienced 190 MPH storms.

In a press conference on Monday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis urged people to evacuate all the mandatory leave zones.