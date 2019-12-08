Huntsville Police identifies officer killed in shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama – Huntsville Police Department held a press conference Saturday at noon to confirm the identity of the fallen officer in Friday evening’s shooting.

STAC Agent, Billy Fred Clardy III was the officer who was shot and killed Friday evening. He was a 14- year Huntsville Police Officer. Clardy has served in public service throughout his professional career, previously a sergeant in Fayetteville and a Limestone County Sheriff’s Deputy. Clardy III leaves behind a wife, five children, mother, and two brothers.

A funeral for Officer Clardy will be held Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Whitesburg Baptist Church. A public viewing will be held from noon until 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, with the service to follow.

The suspected shooter has been identified as LaJeromeny Brown. Huntsville Police tells us, more details will be released regarding his involvement in days to come. The suspect is from Tennessee, so Huntsville Police have been communicating with Chattanooga PD to get intel.

Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray said Billy Clardy was a member of the Strategic Counterdrug (STAC) Team. On Friday, the team was working on a drug-related investigation, STAC agents received intel of a possible drug exchange at a house on Lavert Street. When officers arrived, Huntsville Police said at the Friday evening conference, Brown immediately shot Billy Clardy III, hitting him in the heart outside his bulletproof vest. Other officers pursued the suspect, LaJeromeny Brown, and captured him after a foot chase.

Mayor Tommy Battle, Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray, and Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner spoke on the loss. Huntsville Police took time to acknowledge Billy Clardy III’s extensive records of awards, and commendations– receiving 19 commendations, 8 letters of appreciation. Clardy also received awards from the US Army, National Defense and Overseas Service awards, dedicated service awards for his work to combat drug circulation, even “Officer of the Year”, making over 178 arrests in one year.

Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray remarks about Clardy’s passion for homeless care here in the Valley. McMurray says, “He put a great deal of care and love in dealing with our homeless. If they needed help, then they would call Billy… He’s very well known for the work he did there.”

His father, Billy Clardy Jr. was also a Huntsville Police Department officer and was killed in 1978, in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 72 while en route to meet another officer.

His father’s name is etched into the Memorial which stands in front of Huntsville Police Department at 815 Wheeler Ave. Huntsville Police Chief Mark McMurray, says they have plans to etch Billy Clardy III’s name into the memorial next to his father’s.