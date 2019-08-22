Hunt on for California sniper who opened fire on deputies, injures 1

LANCASTER, California (KETK) – A search is still on for a sniper in southern California that opened fire on deputies Wednesday afternoon, injuring 1.

The injured deputy was identified as a 21-year-old and he is expected to make a full recovery. Several others were shot at, but none were hurt.

The station, a nearby apartment complex, and a school were all placed on lockdown. Students were later evacuated and reunited with their parents.

Some city officials are upset that the apartment complex, which is used to treat people with mental health conditions, is located next door to the station.

“It’s a building filled with people who are being treated for mental illness. Of course it’s a concern. Of course it’s insanity to allow such a facility to exist in that particular location.” Rex Parris, Mayor of Lancaster

The Los Angeles County Sheriff said two adults were detained for not cooperating with the investigation. While the active search has ended, the investigation is ongoing and the scene remains active.