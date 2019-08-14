Officials on the hunt for Texas serial ‘wedding crasher’ who steals gifts

Breaking News
COMAL COUNTY, Texas (CNN) – Police in Texas are looking for a woman they are calling “the wedding crasher.”

Officers in Comal County say this woman has been showing up to weddings and stealing gifts, namely gift cards and cash.

Police say she’s crashed at least a half-dozen weddings, always dressed up and sometimes even mingles with guests.

She was captured on surveillance video using gifts cards she allegedly stole from a wedding.

There is now a $4,000 reward for information leading to her capture.

