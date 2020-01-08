Hunt County Sheriff’s Office releases autopsy results from inmate death

HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An autopsy revealing the November cause of death of a Hunt County inmate has been released.

On November 3, the Quinlan Police Department arrested Tiani Warden,52, of Greenville for Public Intoxication and booked her into the Hunt County Detention Center.

On November 4, Warden was found unresponsive in her cell around 2:30 p.m. The officers and medical staff immediately began life-saving measures until AMR arrived and took over. Warden was transported to Hunt Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Justice of the Peace Wayne Money ordered an autopsy and results indicated the cause of death to be an “accident.”

“First and foremost my thoughts and prayers are with the family of Tiani Warden during a very difficult [time]. I want to commend the Detention Officers that did everything they could to revive Tiani Warden and following their training and protocols put in place,” said Sheriff Meeks.

According to reports, Warden is the ex-wife of Gary Busey. However, that has not been verified by the Sheriff’s office, only national sources.