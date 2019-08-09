Hunt County authorities searching for suspect accused of assaulting victim with large knife

HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Authorities in Hunt County are searching for a fugitive suspected of assaulting another person with a large knife, possibly a machete.

Sheriff Jeff Haines said his office responded to an assault Thursday evening on SH 69 South.

The sheriff said the suspect, identified as Charles Trent Parrish, 43, had assaulted the victim with a large knife, possibly a machete.

The victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Deputies were told Parrish was hiding in the area and was armed with the large knife and possibly an assault rifle.

The Hunt County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team was mobilized. Outside agencies also responded to assist in the search.

Officials say Parrish eluded capture and is currently at large.

A felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon has been issued for his arrest.

The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

“This search went well into the early morning hours and I greatly appreciate all the agencies that assisted us,” said Sheriff Haines. “Mr. Parrish is a very dangerous person and we are asking anyone with information to contact us at 903-453-6800 or Crime Stoppers at 903-457-2929.”