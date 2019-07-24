Hunt County authorities investigating shooting that injured 1

HUNT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Hunt County authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a woman.

The HCSO got a call early Wednesday morning reporting shots fired inside a residence. The call said one person may have been wounded.

On arriving at the residence, deputies set up a perimeter and attempted to communicate with the suspect, who was still inside the residence. The incident report said deputies heard what sounded like hammering and glass breaking inside the residence.

All attempts to communicate with the suspect were unsuccessful.

The suspect left the residence through a side window and confronted HCSO deputies and a West Tawakoni Police Officer while holding a hatchet in his hand.

When the suspect refused to drop the hatchet, officers tased him and arrested him without further incident.

Inside the residence, authorities found a woman who had been injured. She was taken to an area hospital.

There is no information yet on her condition.