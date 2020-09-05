Hundreds of mammoth skeletons found at Mexico construction site

(APTN)- Hundreds of skeletons of prehistoric animals were found at a construction site near Mexico City, according to experts.

About 200 skeletons of mammoths were discovered along with about five horses and 25 camels’ remains.

Archaeologists at the site said the monumental find might help solve the mystery of the creatures’ extinction.

Other mammoth skeletons were previously unearthed in South Dakota, at Los Angeles’ la brea tar pits and in Siberia.

None of the discoveries were as big as this one.

The Mexican digging site is at an airport construction site north of Mexico City.

Experts said there were signs the lumbering mammoths may have been around between 10,000 and 20,000 years ago.

The discovery of the skeletons may slow down the work on the new airport, which is expected to be finished in 2022.