Houston waterpark defies Abbott’s order and reopens for Memorial Day

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK/NBC) – Thousands flocked to a Houston waterpark that opened on Memorial Day weekend despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s orders recommending amusement parks stay closed.

Under the latest executive order, pools can open but amusement venues, splash pads, and water parks should stay closed.

Big Rivers Water and Adventure Park opened but with limited capacity. The number allowed in went from 12,000 to just over 2,000.

Park officials have taken additional steps to decrease the risk of contamination.

“We’ve moved the loungers, separated the loungers and separated all the dining tables, all of the picnic tables,” said Monty Galland, CEO of the park. “We’ve added sanitizer stations everywhere.”

Other water parks int eh area have remained closed.