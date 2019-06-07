Houston Texans fire GM Brian Gaine after less than two years

The Houston Texans fired their General Manager Brian Gaine, according to a statement from the team Friday afternoon.

The statement said that the team is beginning an immediate search for Gaine’s replacement.

Chris Olsen, the Senior VP of Football Administration will be the interim GM.

Gaine was less than two years into a five-year contract and the Texans will be on their third GM since 2014.

The Texans have only one playoff win in that span and it was against the Oakland Raiders after David Carr’s injury in 2017.

Here is the full statement from the Texans: