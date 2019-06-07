Houston Texans fire GM Brian Gaine after less than two years

The Houston Texans fired their General Manager Brian Gaine, according to a statement from the team Friday afternoon.
The statement said that the team is beginning an immediate search for Gaine’s replacement.
Chris Olsen, the Senior VP of Football Administration will be the interim GM.
Gaine was less than two years into a five-year contract and the Texans will be on their third GM since 2014.
The Texans have only one playoff win in that span and it was against the Oakland Raiders after David Carr’s injury in 2017.
Here is the full statement from the Texans:
The Texans have fired general manager Brian Gaine, less than a year and half after hiring him to a five-year contract. Here is the statement from team CEO Cal McNair: “After a thorough evaluation of our football operations, we have decided to relieve Brian Gaine of his duties as general manager. Brian is a man of high character and we appreciate his contributions to our organization. We will begin an immediate search for a new GM. In the interim, Football Operations will be led by Senior Vice President of Football Administration Chris Olsen. While the timing may be unusual, this decision was made in the best interest of our organization in our quest to build a championship team for the City of Houston.