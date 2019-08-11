‘NO ACTIVE SHOOTER’: Houston police say firecracker responsible for panic

UPDATE: Houston police say there is no active shooter at Memorial City Mall.

The HPD Twitter feed says the panic was caused by a male suspect setting off firecrackers inside the mall.

At least one child has been reported to be injured, according to the HPD Twitter.

The suspect has not been located.

One child is reported to be injured. A PIO is en route to the scene. No other information at this time. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 11, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY:

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – Houston police are responding to reports of a possible active shooter.

According to the HPD Twitter feed, the reports are coming from Memorial City Mall.

“No threat has been found at this time but officers are still continuing a diligent search of the area,” HPD tweeted. “More information will be provided as it becomes available.”

HPD officers are on the scene at Memorial City Mall following up on reports of a possible active shooter. No threat has been found at this time but officers are still continuing a diligent search of the area. More information will be provided as it becomes available. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 11, 2019

KPRC, our NBC sister station in Houston, says police are on scene but “have been unable to confirm anything.”

Reports of panic at Memorial City Mall. Police are on scene but have been unable to confirm anything. We are on our way. #KPRC2 — Bill Barajas (@KPRC2Bill) August 11, 2019

The Houston Chronicle is reporting that mall shoppers “have panicked,” but that no weapons appear to be involved in what the newspaper terms “an unspecified disturbance.”

KETK will update this story as more information becomes available.