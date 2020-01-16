Houston men arrested for armed car robbery scheme after courier shot to death in 2019

BEAUMONT, Texas (KETK) – Four men have been arrested for their alleged involvement in robbing and killing an armored car courier, according to U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown.

David Taylor, 28, Prentis Delaney, 29, Coray Brown, 32, and Jamarius Jones, 21, appeared in federal court on Wednesday for their initial appearances.

According to the criminal complaint filed, the FBI was investigating a series of armored car robberies including the fatal robbery of a Loomis armored car courier that occurred on October 24, 2019.

During the robbery, three individuals showed firearms and demanded money from the courier. As a result, the courier was shot and killed.

Further investigation led officials to believe these individuals were involved in the murder. On January 13, officials observed the men following an armored vehicle that traveled to Beaumont. Upon arriving, they were approached and arrested.

Inside one of their vehicles was two AR-15 style rifles, a pistol, three masks, three sets of gloves, five cell phones, and two open bottles of rubbing alcohol.

If convicted, the defendants could face up to 20 years in federal prison.