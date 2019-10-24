Houston Astros fire assistant GM Taubman for inappropriate comments made to female reporters

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – The Houston Astros have fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman for directing inappropriate comments at female reporters during a clubhouse incident.
The incident, detailed in a Sports Illustrated report, involved comments Taubman made about Astros closer Roberto Osuna, whom the team had acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays after he was arrested on domestic violence charges.
According to the SI report, Taubman turned to a group of female reporters in the locker room, including one wearing purple for domestic violence awareness, and repeatedly shouted, “Thank God we got Osuna! I’m so (expletive) glad we got Osuna!”
Osuna, 24, served a 75-game suspension for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy stemming from an incident that happened while he was a member of the Blue Jays.
The Astros organization had originally said its investigation showed that Taubman had not directed the comments toward any particular reporters but was simply “supporting the player during a difficult time.”
A statement released Thursday afternoon while the team was en route to Washington for Game 3 of the World Series said that initial finding was wrong.
The statement released by the Astros reads:
“Our initial investigation led us to believe that Brandon Taubman’s inappropriate comments were not directed toward any reporter. We were wrong. We sincerely apologize to Stephanie Apstein, Sports Illustrated and to all individuals who witnessed this incident or were offended by the inappropriate conduct. The Astros in no way intended to minimize the issues related to domestic violence. Our initial belief was based on witness statements about the incident.
“Subsequent interviews have revealed that Taubman’s inappropriate comments were, in fact, directed toward one or more reporters. Accordingly we have terminated Brandon Taubman’s employment with the Houston Astros. His conduct does not reflect the values of our organization and we believe this is the most appropriate course of action. We are thankful to Major League Baseball and to everyone that cooperated in the investigation.
“As previously stated, the Astros are very committed to using our voice to create awareness and support on the issue of domestic violence. We fully support MLB and baseball’s stance and values regarding domestic violence. We will continue to make this cause a priority for our organization.”