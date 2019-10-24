Houston Astros fire assistant GM Taubman for inappropriate comments made to female reporters

FILE – In this Jan. 17, 2018, file photo, Houston Astros Senior Director of Baseball Operations Brandon Taubman attends a baseball news conference in Houston. The Astros have fired Taubman for directing inappropriate comments at female reporters following Houston’s pennant-winning victory over the New York Yankees. (Michael Ciaglo/Houston Chronicle via AP)

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) – The Houston Astros have fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman for directing inappropriate comments at female reporters during a clubhouse incident.

The incident, detailed in a Sports Illustrated report, involved comments Taubman made about Astros closer Roberto Osuna, whom the team had acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays after he was arrested on domestic violence charges.

According to the SI report, Taubman turned to a group of female reporters in the locker room, including one wearing purple for domestic violence awareness, and repeatedly shouted, “Thank God we got Osuna! I’m so (expletive) glad we got Osuna!”

Osuna, 24, served a 75-game suspension for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy stemming from an incident that happened while he was a member of the Blue Jays.

The Astros organization had originally said its investigation showed that Taubman had not directed the comments toward any particular reporters but was simply “supporting the player during a difficult time.”

A statement released Thursday afternoon while the team was en route to Washington for Game 3 of the World Series said that initial finding was wrong.

The statement released by the Astros reads: