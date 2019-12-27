House fire occurs in North Tyler with community showing support

According to local authorities, a fire occurred in the 1300 block of 34th Street in North Tyler on Thursday night.

Jesse Robert Jr., one of the property owners stated that they believe the fire originated in one of the bedrooms with an animal finding its way in between the walls.

He mentioned that he received a call from one of his family members and that he had to assist getting everyone out of the home.

Community members and local organizations also showed their support to the family after losing their home.