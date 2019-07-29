Hot Springs police officer shot, suspect in hospital

HOT SPRINGS, Arkansas (KETK) – A Hot Springs police officer has been released from the hospital after being shot twice Sunday.

According to the HSPD, Officer First Class Jonathan Smith was struck twice by gunfire during a disturbance downtown.

The incident occurred at about 12:33 p.m. on Central Avenue.

According to a HSPD Facebook post, Officer Smith responded to a call of a disorderly person with a possible firearm and made contact with the suspect. During the encounter, the officer and the suspect were both shot and taken to an area hospital.

The suspect, identified as Jonathan Allen is still in the hospital in critical condition.