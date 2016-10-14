Hospital Issues Fake Nurse Warning

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) -- Some Cottonelle wipes have been recalled due to the detection of bacterial contamination.

Kimberly-Clark announced a recall on Cottonelle Flushable Wipes and Cottonelle GentlePlus Flushable Wipes. The company said the recalled wipes were manufactured between Feb. 7, 2020, and Sept. 14, 2020. The wipes were then sold throughout the U.S., Canada and the Caribbean.