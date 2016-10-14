(KPRC) An internal memo sent to staff at Houston’s Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital claimed Salama Guervara, a former volunteer, was impersonating a nurse in the intensive care unit on Monday night.
The memo, from a security manager, said the woman, whose photo was attached to the memo, wore black scrubs and appeared in the emergency room Monday night.
The note said she claimed she was sent from the ICU to, in the words of the document, to “help out” and start IVs.
The note to the staff said she was not wearing a badge.
It also said she shadowed a nurse for several hours, went into patient rooms with the nurse, and freely walked in and out of the nursing stations.
Hospital Issues Fake Nurse Warning
