HAPPIER TRAILS: Horses seized out of Camp County on the road to recovery

In June, Scarlett’s Legacy Equine Rescue in Camp County was raided. The Humane Society along with Safe Haven Rescue took action to save emaciated animals on the property and get them to safety.

“The low body scores and getting weight on the horses to get their immune system back up and running was the most urgent thing that we had to take care of,” said Kerri Downs with Safe Haven.

The draft horse, Georgie, who should weigh more than two-thousand pounds, could only be described as skin and bones.

He’s just one example of the healing happening at the undisclosed rehab location.

“His personality coming through, that’s the biggest change, he’s no longer lethargic, he no longer hides,” said Downs. “He knows he’s safe and cared for here.”

And those are just a few of the 158 horse being rehabilitated right outside of Gilmer.

Safe Haven tells us the horses have come really far in such a short time.

Some, like Sonny, were brought in covered in rain rot, a bacterial infection that can be painful for the horse.

As of Thursday, Sonny has fresh pink skin with no sores in sight.

“Watching the light come back on in them, watching their spirit return,” said Downs. “They realize they’re safe, and that is the funnest most rewarding part of any of our rescues.”

Living out their mission to be a safe haven where horses can heal.

Safe Haven is asking for donations of money, food, and time. Follow their Facebook page HERE for more information on how you can help or even adopt a horse, once they are ready to find their forever homes.