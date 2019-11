HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

James Kilgore is wanted in connection with two separate incidents, according to HCSO. The most recent incident happened Friday.

Anyone with any information about Kilgore’s whereabouts is asked to contact HCSO at 903-438-4040.