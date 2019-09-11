Home, estate of the late Bo Pilgrim going up for auction

PITTSBURG, Texas (KETK) On your mark, get set, BID! The home and estate of the late Bo Pilgrim, founder of Pilgrim Pride, is going up for auction.

The French Renaissance dram home was designed by architect Richard Drummond Davis.

Whether you plan for a seasonal retreat, a captivating venue, or your forever home, your life of luxury can be found here.

Just some of the houses amenities include:

6 bedrooms

10 full bathrooms, 1 half bath

18,327 square feet

43 acres of land

wet and dry sauna

indoor pool

3 ponds and streams

Located in Pittsburg, Texas, this home offers a getaway from the hustle and bustle of the big city.

Water skiing, boating, and fishing are made possible at any of the five main lakes in the area, or spend a day on Main Street Pittsburg visiting historic antique shops and tasting the famous spring fruits such as peaches and strawberries.

If you want to make a bid, click here for more information