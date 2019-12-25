HOLIDAY TRADITION: Tyler family spends Christmas Eve volunteering for 6th year

TYLER, Texas (KETK)- It’s the season of giving, and as people prepare for the holiday, One East Texas family makes it a tradition to give back.

If you walk into the Salvation Army in Tyler on Christmas Eve, you’ll find a packed room. Full of volunteers lined up and ready to serve others.

The Mazratian family is one of them, but for the oldest child Trey, giving back has a special meaning.

“I’ve actually been volunteering here for about six years,” said Trey.

Since he was 7 years old, Trey has spent every Christmas Eve in the same place, at the Salvation Army.

“It’s been a tradition in my family to come here and serve. It’s awesome to see the different kinds of people and meet different kinds of people,” explains Trey.

Over 3 million people of all ages volunteer with the Salvation Army. They are a critical part of the organizations promise, to “Doing the most good.”

As people sat eating, Trey is reminded of what the holiday season is all about.

“My favorite part about volunteering would be to see all the different groups come together. It’s not just the whites, the blacks, they are all together, and it’s awesome to see that as they talk at the table,” said Trey.

Every person who walks through the door has a unique story, one that Trey is always ready to hear.

Wishing everyone a “Merry Christmas”, the Mazratian family is looking forward to next year, as their family tradition of giving continues.