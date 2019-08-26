Hit-and-run through crowd of people caught on camera

WARNING: The following content may be disturbing to some viewers.

DENVER, Colorado (KETK) – Denver police released a disturbing video of a car plowing through a crowd of people over the weekend.

Authorities say that the crash injured two people and both were taken to the hospital.

Officers were called to a report of a fight in a busy street and they were working to separate people.

Then, without warning, a car rammed through the scene and sped away.

Luckily, no injuries were considered life-threatening.

Police are asking the public’s help with locating the driver.