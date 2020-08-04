Highway in Tyler faces controversy in the community

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Ongoing controversy regarding a potential overpass over Old Jacksonville Highway and Loop 323 took steps forward after a Tyler City Council meeting late last week.

One of the main points of discussion included the Tyler Metro Planning Organization’s Transportation Improvement Program, or TIP, which essentially lays out all the federal funding that the city will be spending throughout the next four years. The study to analyze the potential impacts of the overpass was one of the projects included in this program.

At the meeting, the Tyler area MPO took a unanimous vote that decided to change the language of the Transportation Improvement Program. No longer referencing the highly-debated “overpass,” the Tyler MOP moved forward in referencing the plan with the goal in mind of considering a variety of alternatives.

A group against the overpass, “Stop the Overpass Folly,” celebrated the decision to no longer reference the overpass. They said it is a step toward considering other options that would be best for local businesses.

According to MPO Manager Michael Howell, the project expanding FM 2593 from four to six lanes from Loop 323 to FM 2813 is slated for construction. The separate section regarding the study for the potential overpass at Old Jacksonville and Loop 323 currently does not have construction dollars proposed. However, an environmental review is currently under analysis.

“If the proposed overpass project would be completely taken out of the TIP at this point, because both the TIP and the overpass and the widening project are tied together during the environmental review right now, if the one had been taken out, it would have stopped the progress of the widening project since they’re currently tied together,” Howell said.

Local businesses still fight for the complete removal of the overpass. With the pandemic, businesses have faced immense turmoil. The idea of disrupting traffic for overpass construction would add to that fear.

Others offer a different perspective. Tyler City Councilman Bob Westbrook said if the project were to continue without the overpass, this could lead to potential traffic congestion or gridlock in the future.

“We have to continue to think down the road,” Westbrook said. “The fears today will turn into true problems and gridlock in the future if nothing is done.”

He added that the interchange would greatly reduce the intersection’s overall delay and would grant uninterrupted traffic flow.

Despite differing perspectives, Westbrook said he believes that in the end “everyone will be a winner” and that he trusts TxDot will decide ultimately what is best for the community.

As of now, TxDot will be holding a public hearing in September to discuss the matter and listen to the opinions of the community.