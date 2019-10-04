Hertha ends wait to beat Düsseldorf, stretch Bundesliga run

BERLIN (AP)Hertha Berlin ended a long wait to beat Fortuna Dusseldorf 3-1 for its third successive Bundesliga win on Friday.

Vedad Ibisevic, Javairo Dilrosun and Vladimir Darida scored as Hertha came from behind to claim its first Bundesliga victory over Dusseldorf since a 3-0 success on Dec. 12, 1979.

Hertha hadn’t beaten Dusseldorf in any competition since a 4-2 win in January 2011 in Germany’s second division.

The home side made the brighter start and wasted several well-created chances to take the lead, and Hertha fans were given a fright in the 24th minute when Lewis Baker went down under a risky challenge from Maximilian Mittelstadt.

However, referee Martin Petersen awarded a free kick to Hertha after consulting video replays. Minutes later, Petersen was given another signal from the video referee watching in Cologne to check replays after Dedryck Boyata made a late challenge on Dusseldorf captain Oliver Fink.

This time, Petersen booked Boyata upon his return and pointed to the penalty spot, from where Rouwen Hennings duly scored in the 32nd for the visitors.

After just narrowly missing an immediate equalizer, Ibisevic scored in the 37th after Marius Wolf whipped in a good cross, and the home fans were cheering again in the 44th, when Dilrosun scored with a half-volley to Darida’s cross.

It was the Dutch winger’s third goal in as many games. Dilrosun made way for former Dusseldorf striker Dodi Lukebakio on the hour mark, two minutes before Lukebakio set up Darida for Hertha’s third in the 62nd.

Hertha moved 10th ahead of the rest of the seventh round, while Dusseldorf stayed 14th with just four points.

