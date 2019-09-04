Heroes in action: Lufkin police officers save man from burning semi

Lufkin, Texas (KETK)–Around 1:30 in the morning is normally a time when roads are usually abandoned by drivers. But for officers Carter Willmon and Roger Ordaz their quiet morning would quickly become engulfed with chaos and flames.

“We knew it was a tanker so we wanted to get away from it and secure the scene,” said Officer Roger Ordaz. “We backed up and parked our cars with our red lights on.”

A fiery crash after this tanker fire fell from the fly over on US 59, plummeting nearly 40 feet below.

From within the smoke and rising flames the officers heard something chilling.

Someone was calling for help from inside the wrecked cab.

Knowing the tank could explode any second the two officers ran to the sound of the screams.

“Just hearing him scream overpowered that,” said Officer Ordaz. “All I was thinking was we got to help him, we’re not going to leave him.”

“They didn’t know what was in the tanker, but then they also didn’t know what condition they would find the man in,” said Jessica Pebsworth, Lufkin PD Media Specialist. “If he was pinned under things, which in a wreck like that would have been highly likely, they could have approached him and not been able to have rescued him and they just fearlessly ran to that to see if there was a chance.”

In the center of the rubble, terrified and in pain, was the driver later identified as Leslie Rodriguez, 60, from Edinburg, Texas.

“Alright lets go, let’s carry him…come on man, we’re getting you out of here,” officers could be heard saying from their body cameras.

“You could hear in the video he’s in pain but our thought was this thing might explode at any minute so we’re getting out of there as fast as we could,” said Officer Ordaz.

The driver had some broken bones but is expected to recover.

“It was just crazy that there was a patient going to a hospital and we weren’t sitting there waiting for the funeral home to come pick someone up,” said Pebsworth. “That man was very very lucky, it was definitely miraculous.”

All in a day’s work for these brave officers.

When everything settled the driver told the officers what he was hauling.

Orange juice.

There was no major fire nor an explosion.

“The best of a worst-case scenario,” said Pebsworth.