HERE FOR THE WEEKEND: January 24 – 26

EAST TEXAS (KETK) We’re introducing a new digital series this year. KETK Today anchor Cynthia McLaughlin will be your host.

There is so much to do in East Texas year round so if you’re “Here for the Weekend,” these are a few events happening in the area.

OUTDOORS

If you’re doing good on your new years resolutions, and want to keep it going, Running the Rose is Saturday.

So strap on those sneakers and head on over to Tyler State Park and get ready to run.

There will be a 7K, 54K, 108K, an 11 mile run, and a 22 mile run.

Running the Rose winds through tall East Texas pines and along rolling hills.

Registration is closed, but you can still cheer on these runners at the finish line!

They don’t call it the garden capital of texas for no reason. The annual Nacogdoches seed swap is here.

SFA Gardens invites fellow gardeners to the Pineywoods native plant center.

Flower, herb, vegetable and tree seeds may be swapped, whether you bought them or saved from your own garden.

AP Photos/Gillian Flaccus

They say it’s like a trade days for gardeners, and a good place to hear a few tips and tricks for your garden.

“We’ll have a couple of presentations, seeds and horticulture being used in the community and we’ll also have refreshments. We’re super excited to be hosting the seed swap here and we’re getting prepared for it as we speak,” says Jordan Cunningham, a SFA Gardens Greenhouse Technician.

The event will be at the SFA Native Plant Center on Raguet Street on Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

AXE THROWING

Get ready, get set, throw!

Axe throwing has become all the rage across the country, and Pumpjaxe in Tyler is having their Texas Showdown this weekend.

It will be Friday and Saturday, and just $40 to enter, and there’s $500 in cash prizes!

They’re located right off Old Jacksonville Highway,

Head on over to their Facebook page for more details.

LOOKING FOR A GIFT?

Valentine’s Day will be here before you know it, and if you’re shopping for the “rock in your life”, look no further.

The 24th annual East Texas Gemstone and Jewelry show is currently going on.

It’s put on by the gem and mineral society, and it’s the biggest fundraiser of the year.

The group hopes to soon open a workshop at their clubhouse in Tyler.

Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for students and children.

There will be a silent auction, jewelry, fossils, geodes, minerals and more.

MUSIC

Put on your best dress, and get ready because the East Texas Symphony Orchestra is here to delight once again, show casing talented artists from the Lone Star State.

Soloist Daria will be joining the group for Brahms’ piano concerto.

The performance will be at 7:30 at the UT Tyler Cowan Center.

Tickets are on sale now.

Click here to get tickets, or you can go to the box office to get them.

EDUCATION

Be bright and vote for what’s right. This one is to get the kiddos educated about the voting process.

On Saturday, the Discovery Science Place kicks off the campaign season for animal mayor of DSP hometown.

This weekend they will unveil a new voting booth in the hometown courthouse.

Children may vote for: Isabel Iguana, Leo Lionfish, Hazel Hawk, or Willie Wombat!

Bring 1 canned food item per person for free admission between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.! This will be donated to the East Texas Food Bank.

The Smith County League of Women Voters will introduce the candidates for animal mayor.

LET US KNOW ABOUT YOUR EVENT

Do you have an event that you want featured in this segment?

Send us the details here.

We’ll see you next time you’re Here for the Weekend.

FOLLOW US!

Are you following KETK’s Cynthia McLaughlin yet on Facebook?

Click here to make sure you are. I’ll keep you up to date on everything East Texas.

And don’t forget Twitter. Click here to follow here there.