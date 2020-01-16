HERE FOR THE WEEKEND: January 17 – 19

EAST TEXAS (KETK) We’re introducing a new digital series this year. KETK Today anchor Cynthia McLaughlin will be your host.

There is so much to do in East Texas year round so if you’re “Here for the Weekend,” these are a few events happening in the area.

PERFORMANCES

Ice cold beer and live music! Old Omen is performing at the East Texas Brewing Co. this Friday night.

You can get tickets at the door.

The soulful folk-rock duo formed around guitarist Grady Axton Davis and vocalist Lindsay Boone.

That’ll start at 8:30 in Downtown Tyler.

Studies show that ten minutes of laughter can burn through 40 calories!

This weekend a comedy series is coming to Tyler.

Comedian Q came on East Texas Live this week to tell us about “This Should Be Funny.”

Here’s what he said the show will be about.

“A lot about my marriage, my divorce and now I’m engaged so I’ve kind of come full circle. Basically my life experiences and a lot of relatable material. If you’re married, or have kids, then you’ll probably get a lot about what I’m saying,” said Comedian Q.

Parents who are looking for a night out, this is for you.

Tickets start at 15 dollars. You can purchase them on Eventbrite.

The show is 8 to 11 Saturday night at Rando’s Comedy Store.

NETWORKING OPPORTUNITY

Here’s a pretty sweet event! Who doesn’t love decorating cookies over the holidays?

Well the fun continues this Sunday.

Head on over to The Cookie Decorating Studio in Whitehouse for a day of learning, sharing, and networking with professional cookie decorators in East Texas!

If you currently have a home-based cookie business or are looking to start one, this is the perfect event for you!

It’s from 3 to 8:30 in the evening. Dinner is included.

Tickets are $115 per person and seats are limited.

HIRING EVENT

Are you ready for your close up? Broadway Square Mall is looking for models!

This Saturday from 10 to noon, meet in front of Dillard’s.

This is for men, women and children. No experience is required.

They ask everyone to wear black. Ladies bring comfortable heels and be ready to strut your stuff.

You must be available for the fashion show, February 1 from 11 am to 1 pm.

GIVING BACK

If your New Years Resolution is to give back more, this one’s for you.

By now you have probably seen the intense images of those fires in Australia.

An East Texas woman needs your help sewing joey pouches for injured wildlife.

If you can’t sew, you can still help out by cutting fabric or ironing.

That’s this Saturday from 10 to 3 in Flint, at Sew Craftie.

SAFETY

Prepared and protected.

Henderson Police want to make sure women in East Texas are staying safe.

That’s why they are hosting a free self defense class this weekend.

It’s from 8 to 5 Saturday at the Henderson Police Department.

You must be at least 16 years old to attend, minors need an adult present.

The class is hands on, so dress accordingly. Work out attire is perfect. Again, it is free but spots are limited.

Be sure to call 903-657-3512 and reserve your spot.

GET ARTSY!

It’s no question East Texas is home to some very talented artists.

Friday night you can see a few pieces of their work proudly on display.

From 6 to 9 pm the Gold Leaf Art Gallery and Frame Shop will be showcasing East Texas artists.

This was originally scheduled for last weekend, but after those severe storms it was pushed to this weekend.

You can call the gallery for ticket info.

The artists scheduled are John York, Russell Belue, and Sylvia Morse.

