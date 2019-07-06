Henderson woman injured in February shooting dies of injuries

1  of  2
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A woman injured in a February shooting in Henderson has died, according to family members.

Billie Gail Pyers died Friday afternoon at 5:15 p.m. in a Tyler hospital, surrounded by family.

She was one of four people shot February 17 at the Oak Manor Apartments in Henderson.

That shooting killed Justin Smith, 31, and Holly Jones, 37.

Pyers was Smith and Jones’ mother.

Also wounded in the shooting was Cassandra Shaffer,  Smith’s girlfriend.

Randy Winn, 62, was indicted on capital murder charges for the shootings. He remains in the Rusk County Jail on two charges of capital murder, one count of murder and two counts of burglary of a habitation with the intent of committing another felony.

Police said at the time that Jones had been trying to break off a romance with Winn for several weeks and had been living temporarily with her brother to evade Winn.

Pyers had been in and out of hospital and rehabilitation facilities since the shooting.

“She had a really hard time after the shooting,” said Linda Jordan, Pyers’ sister. “But she’s no longer suffering now. She’s in a better place.”

Pyers is survived by another sister, Diane Flanagan, another daughter, and six grandchildren.

