Henderson police connect with youth through free weekly movie

Every Wednesday over summer, the Henderson Police Department is offering a free movie at Plaza Cinema for children in the community.

The movie starts at 10 a.m. and works on a first come, first serve basis.

Parents are welcome to attend the movie as well, and each week the line includes hundreds of East Texas families.

The line outside of Plaza Cinema usually starts forming a little after 9 a.m.

Officers stand outside and interact with the children as a way to build trust within the community.

“We want the little kids to know they can come to the police officers for help with tying their shoes, which we have done, all the way through reporting criminal activity in their neighborhoods,” Pamela Randolph, a detective with the Henderson Police Department, said. “It brings the community together. They can even look in our patrol cars, look at all the cool buttons and listen to all the sirens that we have.”

There are several patrol cars in the parking lot during the event and plenty of time for children to take photos with local first responders.

The weekly movie is free but snacks and other concessions are available for purchase.