Henderson PD gets 2 new officers, both very good boys

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – The Henderson Police Department just increased its force to include two very good boys.

K-9 Officers Vick and Barney were sworn in to serve and protect in two different areas. Officer Vick will handle patrol duties, and Officer Barney will be on the school beat.

And, yes, both have human partners.

But let’s talk about the dogs.

Officer Vick is a 2-year-old black Belgian Malinois who was purchased for the force from RGR Malinois (a service disabled Veteran, female owned company).

He is partnered with Officer Kevin Bisnette. The two recently returned from an intensive military-style training program and will provide the following specialized resources for the police department:

Obedience

Tracking

Apprehension

Narcotics

Officer Vick was sworn in Monday by City Secretary Cheryl Jimerson, with Chief Chad Taylor of HPD and Officer Bisnette in attendance.

Officer Bisnette, Officer Vick, and Chief Taylor at Officer Vick’s swearing-in.

“The addition of the K9 program is just another opportunity for us to serve our community in a more efficient manner,” said Taylor. “This will also help our agency to deter narcotics and crime through a tool we haven’t used in many years.”

Officer Barney, a one year old black Labrador Retriever, and his partner, Officer Clint Case, handle the Henderson ISD School Resource piece of this program under the supervision of School Liaison/Resource Supervisor Chad Bradley.

Basic training was conducted within the same program as Officers Bisnette and Vick, but in addition, Officers Case and Barney also completed advanced training under K9 BASCO Foundation, with owner Tony Villalobos.

Barney and Case are specialized in the following specifically for the HISD School Resource Program:

Security

Contraband

Enhancement of relations between students and law enforcement

Officer Case, Officer Barney, and Chief Taylor at Officer Barney’s swearing-in.

“This has been a dream of mine for a long time, to be able to work with the K9 program and be a part of starting it back up,” said Case. “Working with the school is exciting as well, so this is a great transition.”