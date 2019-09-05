Henderson man charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle after crash injures 2 women

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Henderson man is in the Smith County Jail following a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.

According to DPS, Ryan Curbo, 23, was driving west on SH64, passed in a no-passing zone and struck a car driven by Lonesha McCovey, 26, of Nacogdoches. Curbo’s vehicle spun and struck another car driven by Callie Birdsong, 25, of Arp.

After the crash, according to DPS, Curbo stripped off his clothes and ran into a wooded area. He was found a short time later and exhibited what authorities called “erratic and aggressive actions toward first responders.”

Curbo was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Upon release, he was booked into the Smith County Jail.

McCovy and Birdsong were both taken to a Tyler hospital in serious condition.

Curbo has been charge with two counts of intoxication assault with a vehicle – serious bodily injury, fleeing a police officer and an accident involving serious bodily injury.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.