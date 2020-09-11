Henderson ISD will move its high school to online-learning

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK)- Henderson ISD is switching to online learning for it’s high school campus.

This change will begin on Monday, September 14 and will last two weeks.

Superintendent Thurston Lamb said this decision was prompted by the district’s daily review of COVID-19’s impact on the effectiveness of teaching at the campus.

“Our top priority is educating students,” said Lamb. “We’ve always said if it gets to a point that we can teach more effectively through an online environment rather than face-to-face, that’s what we are going to do.”

Lamb said the number of active COVID-19 cases among students is 3% at the high school and 1% in the district.

He also said the number of teachers with COVID-19 is relatively low, but there are a number of teachers quarantined due to possible symptoms or because someone in their household has symptoms.

Therefore, the number of teachers affected by COVID-19 at the high school is big and this has an impact on student’s learning.

“We have an excellent group of substitutes,” noted Lamb, “and we are so thankful for their hard work in stepping up when we need them. But ultimately, we need our teachers in the classroom. If that’s not possible, the next best thing is to have them in a virtual classroom, engaging our students.”

Lamb said the high school will move online for two weeks to give teachers time to clear the quarantine requirements.

He also said the campus has also developed a plan to assist students who may not have internet at home.

“The rest of our campuses will remain face-to-face,” added Lamb. “And we will continue to monitor the situation on a daily basis with our goal of providing the best education possible for our kids.