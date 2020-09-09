Henderson ISD reports 14 new COVID-19 cases

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK)- The Henderson Independent School District reports that 14 additional people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Henderson ISD’s latest information is from September 8.

According to their website, seven students and seven employees tested positive for COVID-19 in the last five days.

Six high school students were last on campus on September 3.

Three staff members were last on the high school campus on September 3.

One staff member was last on the high school campus on September 1.

One staff member was last on the high school campus on August 31.

One staff member was last on the high school campus on August 30.

One intermediate student was last on campus on August 28.

One staff member was last on the high school campus on August 28.

Their total reported cases are 80. The district has had 28 recoveries, and they have 52 currently active cases.

Henderson ISD also wrote that campuses are being cleaned and sanitized.

Additionally, the schools are asking all students and staff to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on a regular basis.