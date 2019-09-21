Henderson County narcotics officers arrest 2 armed felons

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Henderson County narcotics investigators arrested two armed felons Friday, one of whom also faces drug charges.

Jeremy James Strawn, 39, of Malakoff and Jesse James Dowell Jr., 35, of Ennis were arrested at a house in Athens.

Strawn had been wanted by Henderson County authorities.

Officers found “a substantial amount” of methamphetamine and a loaded 9 mm in Strawn’s possession. He was arrested on felony drug dealing charges and, as a felon, on weapons charges.

Dowell, also a felon, was charged with possession of a firearm. He was carrying a loaded .357 pistol.

“The men and women on the front lines from our Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office are working as a team to shut down the drug trade in the County,”said Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

“These two put faces to the term ‘armed and dangerous’,” Hillhouse said. “Thanks to dedicated law enforcement officers here, they are off the streets.”