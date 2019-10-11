Henderson County man confesses to continual sexual assault of a minor over years

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A Cross Roads man is facing 25 years to life in prison after confessing to continual sexual assault of a juvenile over the course of several years.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, William Eugene Hesseltine, 58, was brought in for questioning Thursday and confessed to the crimes.

“Hesseltine immediately told the investigators he knew why they wanted to speak with him,” Hillhouse said. “He then confessed to continually sexually assaulting the victim for years.”

Investigators Jerry Moore and William Thornton worked the case.

Hillhouse said the victim made an outcry for help when investigators first questioned her.

“These are the cases that tear at your soul,” Hillhouse said. “He stole this victim’s childhood and left deep wounds that will take a lifetime to heal.

“Under Texas law he faces up to life in prison,” he said.