Henderson County fire burns 15 acres, structures, vehicles

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Multiple departments are on the scene of a brush fire in Henderson County that got out of control.

The fire is in the 9800 block of CR 3405 neat CR 3507.

According to the Henderson County Fire Marshal, a brush pile got out of control and burned at least 15 acres, 3 unoccupied structures and 9 vehicles.

Eight fire departments responded along with the Chandler Police Department.

The fire marshal said the fire is under control but that firefighters are remaining on scene to combat hot spots.