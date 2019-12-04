Henderson County drug busts land 8 in jail

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two early-morning drug busts in Henderson County have landed eight suspects in jail.

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigators executed two separate raids, one at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday and the other at 3:15 a.m., on two residences in Payne Springs and Mabank.

Arrested in the Payne Springs raid a home in the 400 block of Cherokee Shores Drive were:

Bobby Joe Gentry, 49, of Payne Springs – charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana;

Lela Ann Parks, 51, from Payne Springs – charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana;

Jerry Sylvester Wren, 60, from South Dakota – charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Arrested in the Mabank raid on a home in the 300 block of Acres Loop Drive were:

David Markum, 51, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana;

Sebastian Martinez Jr., 61, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana;

Ashley Dawn Mauldin, 34, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana;

Ronnie Joe Simmons Jr., 53, charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance;

Toni Tarlton, 50, charged with the same crimes.

“The drug raids we are executing, and bringing attention to, are cutting into the narcotics trade in Henderson County,” said Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

“In these two cases, we hit one home at 1:30 in the morning and followed that with another raid at 3:15,” the Sheriff said. “These users are learning they can’t hide – or even sleep – and escape our reach.”