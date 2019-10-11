HEARTBURN PROBLEMS? Clearing up the confusion about the recent Zantac recall

Zantac is being pulled from store shelves around the world. Some countries have completely recalled the heartburn drug.

But here in the U.S., the FDA is still investigating.

One Amarillo pharmacist says that the main issue, stems from a possible carcinogen detected in the medicine, called ranitidine. Zantac is just the brand.

The company was the first to make ranitidine, but many others make a generic version, and some of those have been pulled from shelves as well.

While the FDA is still investigating, they suggest talking to your doctor about switching to another brand.

“There’s a product called Tagamet, which is the brand name, and its generic is Simitadine, you’ll notice that word rinitidine, which is Zantac’s generic cimetidine sound similar, chemically they’re similar, but the cimetidine has not been affected by this conaminant,” says Doug Lill, a pharmacist.

He also recommends Prilosec, Prevacid, and Tums. All are going to help with heart burn, but do not contain ranitidine.