Longview ISD to share COVID-19 case information on dashboard

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- Longview ISD announced they created a dashboard to show up-to-date information on the latest confirmed coronavirus cases in the district.

You can find the dashboard at Longview ISD’s website.

A district spokesman, Francisco Rojas, said that the dashboard will show active cases as well as recoveries for all Longview ISD students and staff.

The dashboard will be updated twice daily at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

As required by the Texas Education Agency, notifications of positive COVID-19 cases will be sent to staff, students and families.

Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox said the dashboard is part of the district’s “commitment to transparency in providing our families, as well as our community, with accurate and up-to-date information during these difficult times.”

For more information you can contact your campus directly and email them at ask@LISD.org