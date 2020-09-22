Henderson ISD reports 4 more cases of COVID-19 in employees

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – Henderson ISD has four employees who have tested positive for COVID-19.

One intermediate school employee was last on campus on September 18, 2020.

One intermediate school employee was last on campus on September 21, 2020.

One high school employee was last on campus on September 18, 2020.

One administration employee was last in the office on September 18, 2020.

The total of Henderson ISD COVID-19 cases as of this writing is 101 with 80 recoveries leaving 21 currently active cases in the district. HISD’s total enrollment is currently as of this writing at 3,339.

Henderson ISD will notify all staff and parents of students who may have had close contact with the employees.

The areas of the campus where the employees had contact will be cleaned and sanitized.

Henderson ISD also asked that all the students and staff on the affected campuses to continue monitoring their health and checking for symptoms on regular basis.

Please visit HendersonISD.org/COVID for updates.