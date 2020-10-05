Fight breaks out on plane after argument over face masks

MESA, Arizona (KETK/NBC) – If you’ve flown recently, you know that airlines are requiring you to wear a face mask.

But on a flight from Arizona to Utah over the weekend, an argument about them came to blows.

Rylie Lansford was sitting by the two men who got into the fight. After the first punch was thrown, she got out of the way and started recording.

A passengers sitting behind her argued with the flight attendent over wearing a face mask. He was only wearing a face shield which, according to Allegiant Air’s policy, is not an acceptable alternative to a mask.

Rylie said that the passenger sitting next to her turned around and started heckling the man, which started the fight.

“Then I just hear and see one swing of an arm and I just bolts to the front of the plane with the flight attendants. First he’s kind of choking, has a hold of the guy’s neck and then you see him pulling his hair and hitting him in the back.” Rylie Lansford

Flight attendants escorted the first passenger off the plane while they were still in Phoenix. The other passenger was permitted to stay.

It is unclear what kind of charges the man could be facing. Allegiant Air has yet to comment on the incident.