City of Kilgore and CHRISTUS Good Shephard Health System partner up to offer COVID-19 screenings

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – The City of Kilgore and CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System have partnered to offer COVID-19 screenings at the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Emergency Center – Kilgore.

Recently, the City of Kilgore acquired a mobile operations unit which will be used as a mobile COVID-19 screening center.

The mobile center will be staffed by professionals from CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System and Kilgore Fire Department, with assistance from Kilgore College School of Nursing students.

“We are excited to partner with CHRISTUS to bring this service to our community in these difficult times. CHRISTUS has long been our partner as well as our primary health care provider in Kilgore and we are more than appreciative that they have offered to assist our community in this way.” Josh Selleck, Kilgore City Manager

The mobile screening will be set up Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11:30 a.m., at 1612 S. Henderson Blvd.

No appointment is necessary and the mobile screening is free to Kilgore city residents, with the cost covered by CARES funds.

For non-residents, the screening is available for $60 or it can be filed on your insurance.