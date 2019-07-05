Health officials investigating salmonella linked to pig ear dog treats

ATLANTA, Georgia (KETK) – The Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration are investigating an outbreak of salmonella infections linked to contact with pig ear dog treats.

Health officials say 45 people in 13 states have become sick. The CDC said the strain of salmonella in the treats is “multidrug-resistant” and has sent 12 people to the hospital.

No deaths have been reported.

Officials have not yet identified a common supplier of those treats.

Dog owners are urged to wash their hands right after handling their pet’s food or treats and to store them away from human food.

The CDC offers other safety tips here.

The most common symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps starting 12 and 72 hours after being infected. The illness usually lasts for about a week.

For pets eating contaminated pig ear treats, the CDC says most dogs will have diarrhea that may contain blood or mucus.

Animals with salmonella may also seem more tired than usual and may have a fever or vomit. Officials urge owners to take dogs or cats showing symptoms to a vet.