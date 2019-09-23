Hay Show and Auction provides local youth with scholarships

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas State Fair is holding their annual Hay Show and Auction on Monday, Sept. 23.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. participants can go to the Harvey Convention Center to see all the hard-work local growers have put in throughout the year.

The hay has been sent to the lab to find the crude protein percentage and the winners will be presented during the day.

The bales will be up for sale, and the money raised supports youth programs like the East Texas State Fair junior livestock show, East Texas Cattle-ettes scholarship fund and the Smith County soil and water conservation district.

“If you care about young people and you really wanted to leave a mark, the hay show is a great place to come visit,” said John Sykes, the East Texas State Fair president. “At least come visit with your friends much less or come have barbecue for lunch but more than anything every dime that is spent out here goes to help a young person.”

The barbecue luncheon costs $5 to attend.